PIAA Sports: PIAA cancels spring sports, remaining winter sports championships

The spring high school sports season and winter championships are officially canceled.
After Gov. Tom Wolf announced today the closure of all K-12 schools for the remainder of the school year because of the coronavirus concerns, the PIAA released an official statement on the cancellation of high school sports across the state.
"In accordance with Governor Tom Wolf’s announcement earlier today that Pennsylvania schools will be closed to in‐person learning for the remainder of the school year, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, Inc. (PIAA) has cancelled all remaining Winter and Spring sports and championships," the statement said.
Spring sports practices had just opened when schools were closed in March.
The Mechanicsburg girls basketball team was set to compete in its first ever PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals before the postponement, and Trinity boys were set for the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals.
The PIAA Swimming Championships completed Class 3A — with a shortened second day of competition — and postponed Class 2A a day before competition was set to begin.
"I understand the decision to cancel the remainder of the winter and spring sports season," Trinity head coach Larry Kostelac Jr. said. "Speaking on behalf of our players and coaches, it is disappointing that we are not able to continue playing in the state tournament.
"Having said that, it is absolutely the right decision."
There has been no decision made on the fall sports season by the PIAA, or talk about how this will impact the upcoming season.
