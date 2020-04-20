PIAA releases coronavirus FAQ's for athletes, coaches, officials and spectators

A: As directed by Governor Tom Wolf and the PA Department of Health, non-life sustaining businesses should not be open to the public. Governor Wolf stated clearly that all sports, professional, non-professional and amateur have closed; this would include travel or club programs. If the Order were to change, guidance may be updated at that time.

Attendance eligibility

Q: Are students considered enrolled and in attendance during the closure of schools?

A: Students are still considered to be enrolled in the school they are attending even though students are not physically in the school buildings. Students who took online courses from another source, but did not withdraw from their high school, are not considered transfer students.

Academic eligibility

Q: With schools being closed, and students receiving education online, are there any changes to academic eligibility requirements for next school year 2020-2021?