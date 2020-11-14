PIAA Playoffs Highlights: Trinity girls volleyball downs Holy Redeemer in Class 2A quarterfinals; Northern boys soccer advances in Class 3A

Trinity girls volleyball continued its hot streak into the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals, downing Holy Redeemer in straight sets 3-0 (25-7, 25-11, 25-9) Saturday.

The Shamrocks have rarely been threatened this year. They are back in the state semis for the second year in a row after having never made it that far before. Their two straight District 3 championships are also the program's first titles.

"Our number one goal was to get better today, and we definitely did," Shamrocks head coach John Barrick said. "Our serving just keeps getting better with each match. We had 22 aces today along with Jessica Minnick having six in a row."

Gracie Britten had 10 kills, three blocks and one ace in the win, while Lauren Trumpy had eight kills and three blocks. Jena Minnick had one kill, two blocks, two aces and 10 assists, and Ryanne Whiteman had three aces and 13 digs.

Trinity hosts District 11 champ Pine Grove in Tuesday’s semifinals at 6.

Boys Soccer

Northern boys soccer nabbed a close PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal win over Selinsgrove 4-3. Spencer Siverling, Shepard Soisson, Zach French and Maddox Davies each tallied a goal in the win. The Polar Bears face Upper Moreland in Tuesday’s semifinals.

