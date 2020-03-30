PIAA not taking action after Wolf orders schools closed indefinitely and expands stay-at-home directives

This came hours after the PIAA board of directors held a meeting originally intended for mid-March via video conference. That meeting did not include any discussion of the status of the remaining basketball and Class 2A swimming championships or the status of the spring sports season.

The swimming championships were discussed briefly by associate executive director Melissa Mertz.

"We're taking a wait-and-see approach [with the 2A swimming championships that were postponed], as we have with everything," Mertz said during the meeting, according to The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "We're following the edict of the governor and the department of health."

The status of the championships and the spring season — only boys tennis got in a handful of games — was not part of the board's agenda Monday, and therefore was not discussed, the PIAA said in its statement.