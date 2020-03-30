PIAA not taking action after Wolf orders schools closed indefinitely and expands stay-at-home directives

The PIAA is holding firm, keeping open increasingly slim hopes the remaining winter championships and nearly all spring sports can be played in the remaining months of the school calendar.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday afternoon he was extending the mandate of all K-12 school closures indefinitely and added four more counties — including Cumberland and Dauphin — to his stay-at-home directive, as the state continues to cope with the spreading coronavirus pandemic.

Under a previous version of his school closure mandate, schools were to reopen April 6. That is no longer the case, which means all PIAA sports remain on hold for at least as long as all schools are closed.

The state’s high school sports governing body said it was not, as of yet, canceling the remaining sports schedule.