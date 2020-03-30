PIAA not taking action after Wolf orders schools closed indefinitely and expands stay-at-home directives

The PIAA is holding firm, keeping open increasingly slim hopes the remaining winter championships and nearly all spring sports can be played in the remaining months of the school calendar.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday afternoon he was extending the mandate of all K-12 school closures indefinitely and added four more counties — including Cumberland and Dauphin — to his stay-at-home directive, as the state continues to cope with the spreading coronavirus pandemic.
Under a previous version of his school closure mandate, schools were to reopen April 6. That is no longer the case, which means all PIAA sports remain on hold for at least as long as all schools are closed.
The state’s high school sports governing body said it was not, as of yet, canceling the remaining sports schedule.
In a press release shortly after the governor’s announcement, the PIAA released a statement saying, in part: “no action was taken regarding the start of spring sports or the possible re-start of the winter championships. This afternoon, Gov. Wolf announced all schools are to remain closed indefinitely. PIAA will continue to receive and assess information from the governor’s office, the Department of Health and the Department of Education before making any decisions regarding re-starting sports activities.”
This came hours after the PIAA board of directors held a meeting originally intended for mid-March via video conference. That meeting did not include any discussion of the status of the remaining basketball and Class 2A swimming championships or the status of the spring sports season.
The swimming championships were discussed briefly by associate executive director Melissa Mertz.
“We’re taking a wait-and-see approach [with the 2A swimming championships that were postponed], as we have with everything,” Mertz said during the meeting, according to The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We’re following the edict of the governor and the department of health.”
The status of the championships and the spring season — only boys tennis got in a handful of games — was not part of the board’s agenda Monday, and therefore was not discussed, the PIAA said in its statement.
The 3A swimming championships were truncated on the second day at Bucknell University, and all 2A teams were told to head home with their championships postponed. That same day, March 12, all remaining basketball tournament games — most teams had completed the second round — were postponed. Mechanicsburg girls and Trinity boys had advanced to the quarterfinals.
Boys tennis started March 8, and the remaining spring sports were to begin March 20.
While several states have outright canceled remaining winter championship tournaments and all spring sports, the PIAA is delaying that decision for now.
Cumberland County now has 24 presumptive positive or confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health on Monday. More than 4,000 people across the state are confirmed infected, and 48 have died.
All K-12 schools in Pennsylvania are closed indefinitely. That extends a previous mandate enacted in mid-March that closed all schools for two, then three, weeks. And with counties across the state rapidly being added to the governor’s stay-at-home which runs through April 30 — currently, 26 counties are under the order — the chance of playing any of the winter championships and spring sports is increasingly slim.
If schools opened May 1, it would leave barely a month before most high school seniors graduate. Most spring sports begin holding conference championships in the first two weeks of May, with districts and state championships to follow.
The spring PIAA championships schedule is currently as follows:
- Boys tennis: May 12-23
- Track and field: May 22-23
- Lacrosse and boys volleyball: May 26—June 6
- Baseball and softball: June 1-12
—Jake Adams
