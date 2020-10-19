PIAA Golf: Trinity's James Ulsh closes with impressive back nine to tie for third in boys Class 2A championship

“I needed that one more day to finish it out. Five-over through nine holes is hard to [come back from] in a one-day tournament,” he said. “My mindset coming into here, I played a little bit different from years before. You know that some holes you can't be as risky.

“You know with a one-day [tourney] you have to know to take a certain amount of risk but the same time double [bogeys] are another thing that kills you. I didn't have any doubles which saved my score and kind of just kept me going through it all.”

Matthew Tressler of Scranton Prep birdied the first four holes of his back nine Monday. He followed with two pars, then birdied the next two holes. Unfortunately, his bogey on No. 9 (his final regulation hole) sent he and Isaiah Swan of North East out for a state championship playoff, tied at 2-under par.

Perhaps more unfortunate was Swan punching a ball from under a bush 70 yards away onto the green, then dropping a 22-foot birdie to win the championship.

Graham accomplishes goal

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Boiling Springs sophomore Brooke Graham wanted to show improvement from last season when she made her debut in the PIAA Class 2A girls championships as a freshman.