PIAA Golf: Cumberland Valley's Brady Davidson's Top 10 Class 3A finish puts year of improvements on display

One thing that helped was taking some advice from his father, whom he said is a good golfer.

“It’s was high stakes today,” Davidson said. “It was kind of a shootout. I was talking to my dad about this and was saying how a lot of kids are going to come out here and try to shoot 64 and that's just not the way to do it.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I kind of stayed patient all day. Some putts didn’t drop early, but eventually they started to and then my scores kind of started falling, so that was your good advice from the dad.”

Already looking toward his senior season, Davidson said he hopes to add some yardage to his game.

“I think if I gain a little more distance this course is really manageable,’ he said. “A lot of it is just course management. I've done the practice, and my ball striking is there. My ball striking from this year to last year was not 10 shots different, it was just mentally being able to, like, handle everything.”

Eagles teammate Emily McAninch is in a similar spot looking ahead to next season. The junior finished Tuesday’s girls 3A competition at 16-over, in 21st place.