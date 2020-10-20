PIAA Golf: Carlisle senior John Peters disappointed with day but not career after tying for 20th in Class 3A championship

YORK — Although his high school career may not have closed with a storybook ending at Tuesday’s PIAA Class 3A Boys Golf Individual Championships, Carlisle’s John Peters’ perspective remains as solid as ever.
A little more than a week after capturing the District 3 title in a playoff, Peters finished with a respectable 4-over par 75, tying for 20th at the challenging Heritage Hills Golf Resort.
“It's what you make of it,” said Peters, who will head to play at Duke University next year. “I kind of came in here with a win or bust and went bust. I was fully prepared to take that.
“It's just tough. I had really high expectations, and when you only have 18 holes to do it it’s kind of a sprint to the finish. One little thing goes wrong and it seems like you don’t have any time to catch up.”
Peters made par the first six holes, however, a bogey on No. 7 and triple on No. 9 had him chasing eventual champion Calen Sanderson of Holy Ghost Prep.
Even with birdies on holes 10 and 14, Peters wasn't catching Sanderson, who made himself hard to beat on the back nine.
Sanderson recorded five birdies, including on holes 16, 17 and 18. His 31 on the back helped him finish with a 4-under, 67 to win the title.
Still, Peters knows he can look back with pride.
“I'm pretty satisfied with my career,” he said. “I would like to have won here, but it's tough to just pick out an individual tournament and say, ‘I want to win that one.’ It’s much easier to just take your wins whenever you get them and play your best each and every week.”
Heading south to play in the ACC gives Peters much to look forward to.
“Duke is an incredible opportunity. I'm really blessed,” he said. “High school golf is really kind of a stepping stone to your future, and in that sense I definitely accomplished my goals to play where I want to play next fall.
“It's a little bittersweet, but I think that I've had a pretty good career.”
While one career closed for Carlisle, another is still going strong as sophomore Hannah Barrett got her first taste of state competition during Tuesday’s girls 3A championship.
Happy to have come out of districts qualifying for states, Barrett was consistent all round, finishing with an 8-over, which put her tied for 14th.
“I started out really nervous. I didn’t make any birdies, which could have really helped,” she said. “But this is a hard course compared to other courses we played. I haven’t played this level course in a while. If you make a bogey, that’s fine. I didn’t have any doubles or anything. It was all pars and bogeys.”
Still, Barrett was only eight strokes off the pace set by West Chester East's Victoria Kim and Michelle Cox of Emmaus, who both finished regulation at even par.
Needing a playoff to determine the champion, Kim placed a terrific chip from just off the 18th green close, then drained a putt for par to win.
Barrett said she didn’t mind the change to a one-day format because of the ongoing Covid-19-related issues.
“I like the way they did it this year,” she said. “I think next year it will probably be back to two days, so it’s going to be a lot like districts. I just need to learn how to not make stupid mistakes. I just need to come out of the gate hard and play hard.”
