PIAA Golf: Carlisle senior John Peters disappointed with day but not career after tying for 20th in Class 3A championship

“I'm pretty satisfied with my career,” he said. “I would like to have won here, but it's tough to just pick out an individual tournament and say, ‘I want to win that one.’ It’s much easier to just take your wins whenever you get them and play your best each and every week.”

Heading south to play in the ACC gives Peters much to look forward to.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Duke is an incredible opportunity. I'm really blessed,” he said. “High school golf is really kind of a stepping stone to your future, and in that sense I definitely accomplished my goals to play where I want to play next fall.

“It's a little bittersweet, but I think that I've had a pretty good career.”

While one career closed for Carlisle, another is still going strong as sophomore Hannah Barrett got her first taste of state competition during Tuesday’s girls 3A championship.

Happy to have come out of districts qualifying for states, Barrett was consistent all round, finishing with an 8-over, which put her tied for 14th.