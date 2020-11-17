PIAA Girls Volleyball: Lauren Trumpy blasts 17 kills as Trinity overpowers Pine Grove to make first state championship appearance

Two years ago this would’ve seemed unfathomable.
Trinity girls volleyball has had some good teams, including some district playoff teams in 2017-18. But the Shamrocks had never won a district title, much less sniffed a state championship.
They are now a win away from putting the finishing touches on a historic unbeaten championship season.
Led by the thundering right arm of Lauren Trumpy and the tactical precision of Jena Minnick, the Shamrocks dismantled District 11 champion Pine Grove 3-0 (set scores: 25-12, 25-13, 25-15) in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals Tuesday night at Trinity High School.
The Shamrocks (16-0) are playing in their first ever state championship game. It’ll be a short jog to Cumberland Valley High School on Saturday for a 1 p.m. matchup against D6 champ Philipsburg-Osceola, which knocked off reigning state champ North Catholic 3-1.
“We’re so excited, this is so huge for us,” said Gracie Britten, one of three seniors on the Shamrocks. “This is the second year in a row that we’ve gone farther than any other Trinity team.”
“I was just talking to my mom, I was talking about how exciting it is,” the woman of the hour, Trumpy, said. “To just come back the next year and be able to win it, it’s exciting.”
Trumpy, the 6-foot-4 junior middle hitter, was simply unstoppable. One of the first off the bench early in the first rotation, she wasted no time asserting herself on the match’s outcome, plastering three kills in her first rotation to help build a 15-12 lead.
It actually took an attack error that sailed well wide of the court to settle Trumpy down. When she buried the next shot in the hardwood, she told herself, “OK, just hit it like that again.”
She did. Again and again.
Trumpy added three more kills to finish with six before the set was over, but it was junior setter Jena Minnick who finished off the Cardinals with three consecutive aces and a kill for the final four points.
“I think it definitely boosted my confidence,” Minnick said. “I know I was much more energetic after those three serves, and I think our team was much more energetic.”
“She’s the only player I’ve ever coached who the ball obeys her,” Trinity head coach John Barrick said.
The performances set the tone for the rest of the match — Trumpy dominating at the net offensively and defensively while Minnick sliced apart PG’s serve-receive while quarterbacking the offense with ease.
Barrick called it a “hot hitter set-up,” a phrase he’s used with Minnick throughout the year. The concept is simple: feed the hot hand.
That was Trumpy, who finished with a mammoth 17 kills. She added three blocks as well.
“She crushes it, so it’s not hard for our setters to say, ‘OK, put it up and Lauren’s gonna go get it,’” Britten said.
“I like to use hot-hitter matchup,” Minnick said. “I just knew she was in the groove. She was hitting it hard, she was hitting it smart.”
Trumpy was cooking all night, so much so that in the final set, with the Cardinals keyed in on her rockets from the middle of the net, she placed back-to-back untouchable dinks right into the middle of PG’s defense.
For their part, the Cardinals did not play a terrible game. In their first state semifinal appearance, the District 11 champs didn’t commit an unusual amount of unforced errors. They just simply had no answer for the one-two punch of Trinity’s service game and Trumpy’s towering presence.
Trinity never allowed an offense headlined by do-everything outside hitter Megan Wolfe (331 kills, 45 aces, 27 blocks and 354 digs coming in) to gain any traction.
“Yeah, I thought we did a great job shutting down their outsides,” Britten said.
“It was great. I was calling her number out the whole time and the girls would tell me she didn’t like that,” Barrick said of the junior. “She’s a phenomenal player. Watching the tape, I was really nervous she could hurt us tonight.”
Minnick finished with an impressive nine aces with her dangerous float serve, adding 10 assists, five blocks and a kill to her stat line. Younger sister Jessica, a freshman, added eight assists, four kills, two blocks and two aces.
Britten added four blocks and three kills, and libero Ryanne Whiteman led with 13 digs.
