PIAA Girls Volleyball: Lauren Trumpy blasts 17 kills as Trinity overpowers Pine Grove to make first state championship appearance

Trumpy, the 6-foot-4 junior middle hitter, was simply unstoppable. One of the first off the bench early in the first rotation, she wasted no time asserting herself on the match’s outcome, plastering three kills in her first rotation to help build a 15-12 lead.

It actually took an attack error that sailed well wide of the court to settle Trumpy down. When she buried the next shot in the hardwood, she told herself, “OK, just hit it like that again.”

She did. Again and again.

Trumpy added three more kills to finish with six before the set was over, but it was junior setter Jena Minnick who finished off the Cardinals with three consecutive aces and a kill for the final four points.

“I think it definitely boosted my confidence,” Minnick said. “I know I was much more energetic after those three serves, and I think our team was much more energetic.”

“She’s the only player I’ve ever coached who the ball obeys her,” Trinity head coach John Barrick said.

The performances set the tone for the rest of the match — Trumpy dominating at the net offensively and defensively while Minnick sliced apart PG’s serve-receive while quarterbacking the offense with ease.