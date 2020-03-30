PIAA doesn't discuss status of winter championships, spring sports at board meeting

The PIAA did not discuss whether remaining winter championships or spring sports would be canceled during Monday's board of directors meeting.

The state's high school sports governing body held a video conference for a meeting originally scheduled for two weeks ago. The agenda did not include any updates on the postponed Class 2A swimming championships, boys and girls basketball championships or nearly the entire spring season.

The only discussion of the winter championships was when associate executive director Melissa Mertz spoke briefly about the swimming championships.

"We're taking a wait-and-see approach [with the 2A swimming championships that were postponed], as we have with everything," Mertz said during the meeting, according to The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "We're following the edict of the governor and the department of health.

The status of the championships and the spring season — only boys tennis got in a handful of games — was not part of the board's agenda Monday, and therefore was not discussed, according to the Post-Gazette.

