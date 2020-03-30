PIAA doesn't discuss status of winter championships, spring sports at board meeting

The PIAA did not discuss whether remaining winter championships or spring sports would be canceled during Monday's board of directors meeting.
The state's high school sports governing body held a video conference for a meeting originally scheduled for two weeks ago. The agenda did not include any updates on the postponed Class 2A swimming championships, boys and girls basketball championships or nearly the entire spring season.
The only discussion of the winter championships was when associate executive director Melissa Mertz spoke briefly about the swimming championships.
"We're taking a wait-and-see approach [with the 2A swimming championships that were postponed], as we have with everything," Mertz said during the meeting, according to The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "We're following the edict of the governor and the department of health.
The status of the championships and the spring season — only boys tennis got in a handful of games — was not part of the board's agenda Monday, and therefore was not discussed, according to the Post-Gazette.
All K-12 schools in Pennsylvania are closed through April 6, a mandate enacted two weeks ago by Gov. Tom Wolf that was scheduled to end March 30 and is now extended. But Sunday, President Donald Trump extended national guidelines for social distancing through the end of April, leaving the status schools and scholastic sports in question.
The 3A swimming championships were truncated on the second day, and all 2A teams were told to head home with their championships postponed. That same day, March 12, all remaining basketball tournament games — most teams had completed the second round — were postponed. Mechanicsburg girls and Trinity boys had advanced to the quarterfinals.
Boys tennis started March 8, and the remaining spring sports were to begin March 20.
—Jake Adams
Concerned about COVID-19?
