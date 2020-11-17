PIAA Boys Soccer Highlights: Northern mounts comeback against Upper Moreland in Class 3A semifinals

Northern is headed to Hershey.

The Polar Bears dropped District 1’s Upper Moreland 4-1 in the PIAA Class 3A semifinals Tuesday night. They’ll try to keep their undefeated record (17-0-1) unblemished and win the title against District 7’s Mars on Friday at Hersheypark Stadium.

“First of all we are all ecstatic. It’s been an incredible season, just getting to play, but now this unbelievable, unbeaten run that has the boys making history for Northern every game,” Polar Bears head coach Gaz Davies said via text. “It was a slow start tonight — we failed to connect well from midfield to offense and were disjointed. We knew of the opponents threat from set pieces both from corners and especially long throws. However, after the goal we had much better possession and created three clear cut one-on-one opportunities with the keeper that we failed to convert.”

Down 1-0 in the first half, the equalizer came off Ashton Davies’s corner that Spencer Siverling headed in for a goal. Connor Swope, Shepard Soisson and Zach French tallied goals one after the other in the second half.

“At halftime we talked about continuing to do as we were doing going forward, but tightening up at the back because we knew more chances would come,” Davies said. “And they did, but this time the boys took them.”