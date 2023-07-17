Hayden Seig has tried to carry the same perspective no matter where baseball has taken him.

It didn’t matter whether the 2016 Mechanicsburg grad was 4 years old, gripping the red stitches of a baseball for the first time, or 15, locking down another win for Clay McAllister’s Wildcats at Rickenbach-Shirley Field, or 20, enduring the ebbs and flows of a college baseball season at Saint Joseph’s.

“Once you turn 13 or 14 years old, play from 60 feet, 90 feet between the bases and mound, it doesn’t change,” Seig said. “From the time you’re 14 years old to the time you’re 40 — if you’re still playing — the goal is still to get three outs, and if we can get a little bit better each day.”

The focus has traveled with Seig across the country. The latest stop is Pasco, Washington, with the Tri-City Dust Devils, the High-A minor-league affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

Seig signed with the Angels as an undrafted free agent in August 2021. In the midst of his second minor-league season, which has included stints in extended spring training and with Single-A Inland Empire, he’s encountered the high and lows of baseball while maturing on and off the diamond.

“I think I’m still learning,” Seig said. “I’m still learning how to deal with failure. We play a game that you’re gonna fail a lot.”

‘I didn’t take it for granted’

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks were making their American Association playoff push in late July 2021. Seig, who latched on with the independent club at the beginning of the month, cemented his role as the RedHawks’ set-up man, often pitching in the eighth inning.

“Every night, we were in competitive games,” he said. “And every night we were playing, the atmosphere was unbelievable because we were playing to win, which had been something that was different.”

Seig spent June 2021 with the Trenton Thunder of the MLB Draft League, focusing on his development. He made five appearances for Trenton, allowing one run in 10 1/3 innings. His performance opened the door to Fargo, where he spun another eight scoreless innings across seven games.

Seig and the RedHawks had a Monday off following his seventh appearance. His phone rang. An Angels scout was on the other line.

“These moments, the opportunities to play professional baseball, to play in an organization, to even be able to compete and try to move up the ladder to make it to the major leagues,” Seig said, “these are the moments that I dreamed of as a kid, so I didn’t take it for granted.”

He soon gained another layer of perspective.

Two weeks after signing his contract, Seig was in a car accident on his way to the Angels facility. He broke his femur and his legs were trapped under the passenger-side dashboard for 40 minutes. His pro career was put on pause before it began.

“I think a lot of what happened with the Angels is a blur,” Seig said. “Because I was so close to my baseball career being over, and quite frankly, I was close to my life being over. So I look back at that. I look back at the accident, look back at what happened with the Angels. And when I’m struggling out here … I say, ‘You know what, I’m here for a reason.’”

‘A rollercoaster of emotions’

Seig and his wife, Julianne, had been married for three weeks when he loaded the car and drove nearly 2,500 miles to Phoenix.

Seig dedicated much of his debut season to rehab. He started the year in Phoenix before being assigned to the Inland Empire 66ers in San Bernardino, California, in May 2022. The former Mechanicsburg ace coasted through Single-A ball and logged nine appearances. In that stretch, he compiled a 4-1 record, a 2.45 earned-run average and three saves, and struck out a dozen batters in 11 innings.

The Angels promoted Seig to Tri-City after a month.

“I was not even sure if I was gonna be able to come back to the same level that I was at,” Seig said. “So there was definitely a rollercoaster of emotions.”

But his first foray in High-A was a struggle. Through 29 games, Seig accrued a 6.34 ERA and scattered 53 hits across 32 2/3 innings.

“It was a really tough season,” Seig said. “I didn’t have my best stuff, and the hitters, quite frankly, were much better than I was, in High-A at least. And I struggled with that. I think it kind of started to hurt my confidence towards the end of the year.”

The three-hour time difference on the West Coast made communication back home challenging. His support system helped alleviate some of the first-year adjustments.

“To have that support is great,” Seig said. “But at the same time, it’s not easy to just be out here on your own when it’s 1:30 in the morning at home and you just had a difficult outing. Or it’s not easy when you had a great outing, and it’s 1:30, and you want to celebrate it but you know your closest family is not awake. So it makes it challenging. But I wouldn’t give it up for anything.”

Building the puzzle

Returning to Philadelphia for the 2022 offseason, Seig trained with Seattle Mariners’ reliever Justin Topa. The four-year major-leaguer helped Seig develop a cutter and reshape the Wildcat product’s arsenal that includes a sinker, a sweeper and an occasional changeup.

“I made a few changes and kind of came back with a new game plan, and I feel like I’m a completely different pitcher,” Seig said. “And it’s been great. It’s been fun to kind of figure out how to be that pitcher. Last year, I kind of got my feet wet, got my feet under me on the mound and said, ‘What’s it going to take to succeed?’ And then this year, it’s been fun to kind of figure out how to succeed with the new stuff that I have.”

Seig is reaping the reward, roaring to a 4-0 record, a 3.15 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings of work this summer. The sweeper has been his most improved pitch.

“I’ve learned that I have to execute more and more every time I go out,” Seig said. “Because I can’t just throw the ball right down the middle and get away with it. But that’s the fun of the game. It’s like a chess match of, ‘How can I beat this guy?’ He’s thinking the same thing. How can he beat me? And I love that part of it. I love that part of the competition. And at the end of the day, if I’m going out there, competing and trying to have fun, I think things are gonna fall into place if you put in the right effort.”

He’s also furthered his progression under the direction of Tri-City pitching coach Doug Henry, an 11-year MLB veteran with the Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Houston Astros and Kansas City Royals.

Seig’s big-picture thinking has displaced the doubt that often persisted in his rookie campaign.

“We talk all the time about what it takes,” Seig said, “and we’re finally starting to put some of the pieces together. And I hope that continues. But if it doesn’t continue, then you figure out what the next piece of the puzzle is. You figure out what the next piece of the puzzle is that you need to succeed, and you start to work on that. And I think that’s been the biggest difference between this year and last year, is I wasn’t putting any of the pieces together. And this year, it’s like I’m slowly starting to build the puzzle.”

Seig now digs his cleat into the the pitcher’s mound and absorbs the moment and atmosphere encompassing him. He credits many co-authors of his baseball story, including family, friends, high school coaches, and his current teammates and instructors.

His final year of a five-year stint at Saint Joe’s helped lay the foundation for the perspective that propelled him into his professional career. At 24 years old, he’s playing the same “child’s game” to that of when he was 4.

“I get to show up to the field every day and play a game and do it for a living,” Seig said. “And that’s a dream.”

