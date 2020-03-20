Pennsylvania Little League organizations prepare for late start, long summer

"I don't know what Little League is going to do as far as All-Stars is concerned," said Tom Selemba, president of the West Scranton Little League, who said his league has 24 12-year-olds who would be eligible to compete for spots on the Little League all-star squad. "If they were to do away with All-Stars, it's their last year in Little League; the problem in this area now is that a lot of kids don't go from Little League to teener league and play on the bigger field like they used to.

"Not knowing the future, some of these kids might have played their last game ever last year."

Many area leagues planned to kick off their seasons in mid-April, as usual. But with at least an extra month to prepare, Musyt said there are some ways volunteers and administrators can take advantage of the delay.

Leagues will have extra time to complete safety plans and player registration, which possibly could be extended, she added. Coaches and volunteers also have access to Little League University, a website that offers training resources for parents and coaches on how to better prepare players for the season during practices and at home.

Of course, so is scanning the rule book once or twice before first pitch.

"We're dedicated to having an enjoyable 2020 season," she said. "How that transpires may be different. We may not be able to go to the tournament in Williamsport. But, we can certainly have a meeting and maybe determine to have our own tournament of champions here and provide the kids with some excitement and medals and stuff like that to continue their enjoyable Little League experience."

