Penn State's goal: Trying to stop Ohio State QB Justin Fields from having a day

Both abilities have become hallmarks for him. Fields completed 67% of his passes a year ago — including a 16-for-22 clip against Penn State — with 41 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

"He's one of the best I've seen do it in a while," Penn State defensive line coach John Scott Jr. said.

One key to Fields' success as a passer? He takes his time when he knows he has it and isn't spooked by collapsing pocket space.

"The game definitely kind of looks slower, the defense looks slower moving," Fields said. "I never think about it in terms of numbers. I'm willing to do whatever to help the team win, whether that's not scrambling at all, whether that's scrambling every play. It doesn't really matter to me."

But it definitely matters to a defense looking to get off the field. Penn State found this out last year when Fields turned in one of the better rushing games of his career, running for 68 yards on a career-high 21 carries. Of those attempts, two came on third-and-long situations where Fields scrambled for 14 and 17 yards to keep the drives going in a 28-17 victory.

He also scampered for 22 yards on a fourth-and-5 in the first half to spark another scoring drive and further demoralize the defense.