Penn State Women's Basketball: Kelly Jekot sets her goals for return to team for one more season

"The nine games I was able to play for her were a gift and I am just so lucky and thankful to have to opportunity to come back for another year," Jekot said. "As a graduate senior completing my [master's degree] this semester, I had the option of moving on and starting my coaching career. For me, the decision to stay and play my final year of eligibility is a no-brainer because of the growth our team has shown over the past season.

"I was able to watch my teammates develop throughout the season which has been so motivating for me during this rehab process. I can't wait to get back out there with them."

Penn State went 9-15 last season.

Jekot became a 1,000-point scorer in December in her first season with the Nittany Lions. She came to Happy Valley as a graduate transfer from Villanova, where she spent spent three seasons with Wildcats. She sat out the 2019-20 season recovering from her first ACL injury. Before that, she was a standout forward at Cumberland Valley, leading the Eagles to three straight PIAA Class 4A championships while scoring 2,141 points.

Jekot averaged 15.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in nine games before her injury.