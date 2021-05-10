Penn State Women's Basketball: Kelly Jekot sets her goals for return to team for one more season

Penn State basketball player Kelly Jekot has her short-term and long-term goals already in mind.
And she has an extra year to work on both.
The Cumberland Valley grad announced April 8 she will return for one more season with the Nittany Lions — her sixth overall and second in Happy Valley. The announcement came three months after she began rehabbing following left ACL surgery after tearing the ligament Jan. 15 while driving to the basket and landing awkwardly.
This is the second ACL tear for Jekot, who tore her other ACL while playing her junior year at Villanova — also a season-ending injury.
In late March 2020, the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to fall and winter athletes affected by COVID-19 season cancellations. The rule allows Jekot to return for one more season.
"My rehab is going very well," Jekot said via Twitter direct message. "My athletic trainer, my strength coach and [head coach Carolyn] Kieger have all been by my side and pushing me to get ready for the season.
"My next goal is to start jogging again. Right now I am back on the court doing ball-handling and form shooting with the team."
NCAA Women's Basketball: Cumberland Valley grad Kelly Jekot announces return to Penn State for final season
Jekot said the reason she decided to come back for another year is because of her love for the game and Kieger being "invaluable to [her] growth as a player and a person."
"The nine games I was able to play for her were a gift and I am just so lucky and thankful to have to opportunity to come back for another year," Jekot said. "As a graduate senior completing my [master's degree] this semester, I had the option of moving on and starting my coaching career. For me, the decision to stay and play my final year of eligibility is a no-brainer because of the growth our team has shown over the past season.
"I was able to watch my teammates develop throughout the season which has been so motivating for me during this rehab process. I can't wait to get back out there with them."
Penn State went 9-15 last season.
Jekot became a 1,000-point scorer in December in her first season with the Nittany Lions. She came to Happy Valley as a graduate transfer from Villanova, where she spent spent three seasons with Wildcats. She sat out the 2019-20 season recovering from her first ACL injury. Before that, she was a standout forward at Cumberland Valley, leading the Eagles to three straight PIAA Class 4A championships while scoring 2,141 points.
Jekot averaged 15.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in nine games before her injury.
Jekot says her long-term goal as a player is to help the team advance to an NCAA tournament. After that, she's setting her sights on entering the coaching ranks. She graduated with her master's in educational Leadership Friday afternoon.
"I have a passion for the game and love being a part of a team," Jekot said. "Basketball has created endless opportunities for me and I want to pay it forward."
Jekot said she attended the Women's Basketball Coaches Association's "So you want to be a coach" program in April. There she learned aspects of college coaching, such as recruiting, administrative roles, how to get hired and skill development. She was introduced to 31 other participants at the event and also met with female basketball coaches and administrators that spoke at the event.
She has plans to attend the NCAA's Career in Sports Forum May 26.
"This event will allow me to gain insight from current industry leaders," Jekot said. "I will be able to build my network with people who have similar career paths."
This summer, Jekot's current coaches will also be guiding her through an unofficial — not counting for college credit — internship in their coaching offices. She says the experience, which will happen every day from May to August, will allow her to learn what it takes to become a college coach at the Power 5 level.
"They have created projects for me to complete in order to gain experience in the field," Jekot said.
HS Girls Basketball: Cumberland Valley's Julie Jekot named All-State Class 6A First Team, headlining five Sentinel-area selections
PIAA Girls Basketball: Led by Jekot sisters, stifling defense, Cumberland Valley reigns in Wilkes-Barre to open Class 6A tournament
Email Mallory Merda at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda