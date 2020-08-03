Penn State University Athletic Conference postpones fall sports due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Penn State University Athletic Conference is postponing fall sports.
The PSUAC's Executive Council unanimously voted on the decision and announced the news Monday, becoming the latest in-state college sports league to delay or cancel fall sports during the coronavirus pandemic.
Those campuses include Beaver, Brandywine, DuBois, Fayette, Hazleton, Greater Allegheny, Lehigh Valley, Mont Alto, New Kensington, Scranton, Schuylkill, Shenango, Wilkes-Barre and York.
According to a press release, campus facilities and staff sizes were taken into account for the final decision. Fall sports impacted by the decision include soccer, women's volleyball, cross country, golf and "sports that conduct non-traditional season segments in the fall."
"We have been closely monitoring the national landscape regarding intercollegiate athletics on smaller campuses as well as the developments related to the coronavirus and its impact on our students at all Penn State campuses for the fall semester," Director of Commonwealth Campus Athletics Maureen Cooper said in the press release. "The health and safety of our student-athletes is first and foremost and developing safety protocols has been the utmost priority the last several months, but unfortunately, there are too many factors that prohibit the PSUAC and its campuses from safely delivering a competitive atmosphere that our student-athletes deserve."
The PSUAC will discuss possible championship formats for fall sports and United States Collegiate Athletic Association championship events, which were postponed to spring 2021. No decision has been made for winter and spring sports.
The PSAC, MAC and Centennial conferences have all canceled fall sport for 2020. On the Division I level, the Ivy League and Patriot League have also canceled fall sports.
