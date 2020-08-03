Penn State University Athletic Conference postpones fall sports due to COVID-19 pandemic

"We have been closely monitoring the national landscape regarding intercollegiate athletics on smaller campuses as well as the developments related to the coronavirus and its impact on our students at all Penn State campuses for the fall semester," Director of Commonwealth Campus Athletics Maureen Cooper said in the press release. "The health and safety of our student-athletes is first and foremost and developing safety protocols has been the utmost priority the last several months, but unfortunately, there are too many factors that prohibit the PSUAC and its campuses from safely delivering a competitive atmosphere that our student-athletes deserve."