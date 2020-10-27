 Skip to main content
Penn State RB Noah Cain out for the season with injury
Penn State Football

Penn State RB Noah Cain out for the season with injury

Penn St Iowa Football (copy)

Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert, left, loses his grasp of Penn State running back Noah Cain as Cain runs in for a touchdown during the second half Saturday in Iowa City, Iowa.

 Associated Press file

Penn State running back Noah Cain will miss the rest of the season with an injury, another blow to the 18th-ranked Nittany Lions' backfield as they prepare to face No. 3 Ohio State.

Penn State coach James Franklin declined to give specifics of Cain's injury, but the sophomore left Saturday's overtime loss to Indiana early and reportedly was seen on the sideline later with a walking boot on his left foot.

The loss of Cain, who ran for 443 yards and eight touchdowns last year, comes about a week after Penn State announced its leading rusher from last season, Journey Brown, could miss this entire season with an unspecified medical condition.

With Brown out, Cain was expected to take on a larger role. He had one carry for 3 yards in the season opener against Indiana.

Penn State Football: Indiana's OT gamble pays off in upset over No. 8 Penn State

Sophomore Devyn Ford ended up being Penn State's lead back against the Hoosiers, carrying 20 times for 69 yards and a touchdown. Ford scored the touchdown Indiana conceded when it was trying to get the ball back in the final two minutes of regulation.

Freshmen Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes combined for 11 carries and 51 yards against Indiana.

Penn State is trying to avoid a 0-2 start when its hosts Ohio State on Saturday night.

