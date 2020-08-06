You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Penn State: Micah Parsons opts out of 2020 football season, declares for 2021 NFL Draft due to COVID-19 concerns
Penn State Football

Penn State: Micah Parsons opts out of 2020 football season, declares for 2021 NFL Draft due to COVID-19 concerns

{{featured_button_text}}
A1refer042820 (copy)

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons declared for the 2021 NFL Draft Thursday.

 Associated Press file

Micah Parsons is keeping his family in mind moving forward.

That’s why the Harrisburg native has decided to opt out of the 2020 college football season and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Penn State linebacker, who attended Central Dauphin and Harrisburg High School, announced his decision Thursday, citing ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic as the biggest reason for his decision to leave.

“As I consider all my options for the 2020 season, I decided I needed to make a choice, not for myself, but my son, and those dearest to me,” Parsons told Penn Live. “While I felt safe with the health and safety standards set as we returned to Penn State for workouts, the potential risk to the health and well-being of my son far outweighed my urge to play football this season.

“Therefore, I’ve decided to opt out of the 2020 season and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.”

Parsons is expected to be a first round pick in the draft and follows Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley and Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman as the third projected first-rounder to opt out of the season.

At Penn State, Parsons led the team with 82 tackles as a freshman despite not starting and followed that up with 109 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and five sacks in 2019 as a sophomore. He earned All-American honors and the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year Award.

Local College Highlights: Micah Parsons and Journey Brown named to Maxwell Award Watch List
Collins: A different kind of spring for Penn State football
Penn State Football: Brent Pry hopes strong relationships get players through crisis
Penn State Football: Kick return situations could still include Micah Parsons

Email Mallory Merda at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News