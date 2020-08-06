Penn State: Micah Parsons opts out of 2020 football season, declares for 2021 NFL Draft due to COVID-19 concerns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Micah Parsons is keeping his family in mind moving forward.

That’s why the Harrisburg native has decided to opt out of the 2020 college football season and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Penn State linebacker, who attended Central Dauphin and Harrisburg High School, announced his decision Thursday, citing ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic as the biggest reason for his decision to leave.

“As I consider all my options for the 2020 season, I decided I needed to make a choice, not for myself, but my son, and those dearest to me,” Parsons told Penn Live. “While I felt safe with the health and safety standards set as we returned to Penn State for workouts, the potential risk to the health and well-being of my son far outweighed my urge to play football this season.

“Therefore, I’ve decided to opt out of the 2020 season and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.”

Parsons is expected to be a first round pick in the draft and follows Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley and Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman as the third projected first-rounder to opt out of the season.