Penn State: Micah Parsons expected to opt out of 2020 football season, declare for 2021 NFL Draft

Harrisburg native Micah Parsons is expected to forego the 2020 college football season and declare for the 2021 NFL draft, according to multiple reports.

The Penn State linebacker, who attended Central Dauphin and Harrisburg High School, was expected to make his decision official Wednesday morning, but has yet to announce it.

Parsons is expected to be a first round pick in the draft and follows Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley and Minnesota's Rashod Bateman as the third projected first-rounder to opt out of the season.

At Penn State, Parsons led the team with 82 tackles as a freshman despite not starting and followed that up with 109 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and five sacks in 2019 as a sophomore. He earned All-American honors and the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year Award.

