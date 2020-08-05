You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Penn State: Micah Parsons expected to opt out of 2020 football season, declare for 2021 NFL Draft
Penn State Football

Penn State: Micah Parsons expected to opt out of 2020 football season, declare for 2021 NFL Draft

{{featured_button_text}}
A1refer042820 (copy)

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons is expected to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft soon.

 Associated Press file

Harrisburg native Micah Parsons is expected to forego the 2020 college football season and declare for the 2021 NFL draft, according to multiple reports.

The Penn State linebacker, who attended Central Dauphin and Harrisburg High School, was expected to make his decision official Wednesday morning, but has yet to announce it.

Parsons is expected to be a first round pick in the draft and follows Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley and Minnesota's Rashod Bateman as the third projected first-rounder to opt out of the season. 

At Penn State, Parsons led the team with 82 tackles as a freshman despite not starting and followed that up with 109 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and five sacks in 2019 as a sophomore. He earned All-American honors and the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year Award. 

Local College Highlights: Micah Parsons and Journey Brown named to Maxwell Award Watch List
Collins: A different kind of spring for Penn State football
Penn State Football: Brent Pry hopes strong relationships get players through crisis
Penn State Football: Kick return situations could still include Micah Parsons

​Email Mallory Merda at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News