Penn State MBB: Rasir Bolton left Nittany Lions after coach's 'noose' comment

Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton said he decided to leave Penn State last spring because of a comment by coach Pat Chambers, who said the player had a noose around his neck.

Bolton, who is Black, disclosed the reason for his departure Monday in a tweet he titled “a noose around my neck.”

Chambers, who is white, tweeted an apology the same day.

Bolton tweeted that Chambers made the noose comment after the coach returned from a one-game suspension for shoving Nittany Lions player Myles Dread in the chest during the previous game.

Bolton, who was a starter, scored seven points in the game Chambers missed and shot poorly from the field.

In an interview with The Undefeated, Bolton said Chambers told him the next day he knew the freshman was under a lot of pressure and wanted to help him. The coach said he wanted to relieve some of the pressure the player felt.

“You can talk to me about anything. I need to get some of this pressure off you,” The Undefeated quoted Chambers as saying. "I want to loosen the noose that’s around your neck.”

In his tweet Monday, Bolton said he was offended by the reference to the noose.