Penn State Football: Yetur Gross-Matos, other potential first-round picks ready for at-home close-ups

Yetur Gross-Matos would have liked to have been in Las Vegas for the NFL draft on Thursday night, but the Penn State defensive lineman is OK participating from home.

Gross-Matos is one of 58 prospects who will take part remotely in the draft, which has gone virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The players received video kits from the NFL that will record their reactions to being selected, whether is it is during the first round on Thursday, second or third rounds on Friday, or during the remaining four rounds on Saturday.

"I would have liked to go to the draft because it would have been a great experience. But being at home with a few people and family is more comfortable," said Gross-Matos, who will be watching from his home in Fredericksburg, Virginia, with his mom, dad, brother, girlfriend and trainer.

The kits sent to prospects include two Verizon phones, two light stands, a pair of tripods, a headset for interviews and a microphone. One of the phone cameras will be on the entire time until the player is selected while another will be used for interviews with ESPN/NFL Network, Commissioner Roger Goodell and with the teams that pick them.

The package also includes hats from all 32 teams, so the players can put on the right one after they're selected.