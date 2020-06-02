Penn State Football: Tariq Castro-Fields primed for rebound

Smith said Castro-Fields came out of the gate looking “like a first-round draft pick,” but in the fifth game of the season — against Purdue at Beaver Stadium — Castro-Fields suffered an undisclosed injury Smith believes rattled not just his technique as the season wore on, but his confidence, something Castro-Fields said he has gotten back with his health.

“It was a frustrating process, but the coaches had a plan for me and I tried to do the best I could,” Castro-Fields said. “Whatever they asked me to do, whatever my role was for the team, I wanted to do it to the best of my abilities. It was kind of frustrating, but Coach Franklin preaches that you’ve got to do only what you can control. That was my main focus. I’m fully healthy now. I’m ready to go.”

Smith prefers to focus on the first handful of games of 2019 when it comes to Castro-Fields, the ones when he pressed receivers and took prime targets out of their rhythm and off the stat sheet, because that’s the type of player he believes he can be when Penn State does return to the field. Penn State has never had a cornerback taken in the first round of the NFL Draft, but the 6-footer still has hope he can make that kind of history.

He just has to get back to doing what he did well. And thinking that’s possible.

“I think I was just playing with a lot of confidence and being physical,” he said. “I thought I knew the defense really well, which allowed me to play fast. I think my confidence was something….Each game I was showing myself what I can do and it really helped.”

