Penn State Football: Return leaves excitement for football, but plenty of questions

That all seems simple enough.

What happens, though, if someone comes down with an illness? Or, worse, tests positive for COVID-19?

Penn State typically doesn't release injury information on players during the season, so it stands to reason officials there won't be quick to mention that a player or two — or more — did. But it's fair to wonder how that player will be quarantined from the rest of the team, when the virus spreads so efficiently and can do so before you even show a symptom.

Asked last week if a widespread, consistent testing plan to weed out infected players before they show symptoms had been articulated to them, Ellis confirmed it had not.

"It's going to be whether you have symptoms and that kind of thing, and contact tracing," he said.

But here's the thing: College football's return is going to depend almost exclusively on the ability of programs and conferences to keep players healthy. For weeks after the pandemic began, we heard so much about widespread testing being needed for sports leagues to even consider coming back. It seems, however, we're in a very real area now where the plan — at least in the weeks leading up to mandatory workouts that are expected to begin in mid-July — is to hope players take all the suggested precautions to heart.