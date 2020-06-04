Penn State Football: QB Sean Clifford putting quarantine in check

To pursue some of those improvements mentally, he figured a dive into the centuries-old bastion of strategy could provide as big a benefit.

In learning chess, Clifford has worked with Seth Makowsky, a chess coach who trains athletes and teams on chess strategy in an effort to improve their on-field performance. He worked last summer with Houston Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson, and held spring practice sessions on mentality with UCLA's football team in 2019.

While he has learned plenty about chess through Makowsky, Clifford prefers to refer to him as "an elite mindset trainer."

"He really teaches you how to go through your reads and have a good formula to attack each play, attack each day, and kind of just grow as a person," Clifford said. "So, I think that's just one thing that I've really been working on."

Chess, at least, is something Clifford can control in these craziest of times. He would have spent the spring learning new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca's system and helping break in a group of young receivers. Instead, he's joining in on nearly constant video meetings with teammates and studying up for Ciarrocca's instructional sessions.