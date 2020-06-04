Penn State Football: Phased approach set to return 75 players to campus by June 8

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Penn State's athletic department announced a phased approach that should have 75 football players back on campus by June 8.

According to the press release Thursday night, the plan also includes "other student groups who may also require access to specialized facilities, in-person mentoring or early arrival for successful transition to the fall semester" in what will be the first full semester of the COVID-19 era.

Penn State is following CDC and local government guidelines to create protocols that include wearing masks, daily health screenings and small group activities, as well as sanitation regulations facilities and carefully guided access to buildings.

"Student-athletes have begun a prescribed quarantine in preparation for their return to campus and will be tested and quarantined upon their return," the press release said. "Those student-athletes who are medically cleared may then participate in voluntary on-campus workouts beginning June 15. Those workouts will be limited in size (groups of less than 20 student-athletes) and will be supervised by Penn State’s performance enhancement and sports medicine staffs."

Penn State will continue with its phased plan for all 31 of its programs with return dates for other student-athletes announced at a later date.