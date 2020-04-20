Penn State Football: OC Kirk Ciarrocca more than just the new guy

Learning to assert that kind of stress began before the shutdown, and it's why Penn State's offense doesn't see the lack of a spring practice as an impediment toward instituting Ciarrocca's plans.

Even better, they say: It's not just a compilation of the new guy's ideas.

"He was willing to put a playbook together that made sense for all of us," running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider said. "We all had an opinion. We all had pieces in it, and that's a lot of credit to Kirk for not being an ego guy. I feel like, what we installed early in the carryover, we could have went out there and practiced right now (even) with our kids being off campus, because of how detailed we left things coming out of those meetings.

"He's a humble dude, not one of the ego guys or a mad scientist, and if he is, he's hiding that."

His coaching career began as a graduate assistant on head coach Jerry Berndt's staff at Temple in 1990. Since, he has coached receivers in the Ivy League at Princeton and Penn. He led the quarterbacks at Delaware and Western Michigan. He coached running backs at Delaware. For 25 years, he has been running offense at schools like Western Connecticut State and Rutgers.