Penn State Football: Noah Cain balancing football hopes and virus realities

There was a time Noah Cain considered himself rather immune to the dangers of COVID-19.

Then, he saw those dangers for himself. Watched them ravage his family. Worried about the consequences. Made him consider everything he knew, even those things he figured trumped all facets of his life. Penn State's star sophomore running back said this week he spent his quarantine time away from Penn State, jumping from city to city, working to stay in football shape while also doing his best to avoid the stark realities of life in a time of pandemic.

"I had a few family members that had the virus, and I've seen what it can do to you," Cain said. "It definitely needs to be taken seriously. It is not a joke."

Penn State players, like all students at the university, were told to go home for the rest of the semester in March, but the coronavirus made Cain somewhat of a vagabond even in a time of craziness. In his hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, virus numbers have been steadily high. Louisiana is one of the states hit hardest by COVID-19; the state reported more than 48,600 cases as of Wednesday, and nearly 4,400 of them are from East Baton Rouge Parish, according to Johns Hopkins University. When Penn State students dispersed, Cain's family made a difficult determination: He couldn't come home.