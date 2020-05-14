Penn State Football: Nittany Lions optimistic for playing game against San Jose State

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The first domino on Penn State's nonconference football schedule hasn't fallen. But it might be teetering.

On Tuesday, the California State University system announced most classes at the system's 23 campuses will be taught online this fall. San Jose State, which is administered by the system, is Penn State's opponent Sept. 19 at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State said in a statement Wednesday its focus remains on the health and safety of students, coaches and staff and stressed that the game against San Jose State "remains on the schedule at this time." San Jose State has not commented on the viability of athletics with a campus closed or only partially open.

California State University system chancellor Timothy White said the plan allows for limited exceptions that will allow some students — basically some doing hands-on medical studies, and others in certain research fields and the performing arts — but no plan was discussed for student-athletes to be welcomed back as part of that.

That could be a major sticking point when it comes to sports. Last week, NCAA President Mark Emmert said it would be difficult to see a scenario where sports could be held without students on campus.