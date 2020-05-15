Penn State Football: New techniques, approach endear Phil Trautwein to o-line

"I love coach Traut," Penn State senior center Michal Menet said. "He's a great guy to be around, kind of demands everybody to be better every day, which is something that I've always loved from a coach. He's younger, he kind of gets it, he understands what we're going through because he's not very far removed from playing himself. That valuable experience that he gained playing in the NFL, he'll bring that to us along with some of the great coaches he's had."

The 34-year-old Trautwein has sold his veterans already on a new way of looking at technique.

In the past, he said, Penn State players had maybe gotten by on raw ability and strength, letting some of the finer points of blocking lapse. Senior offensive tackle Will Fries said part of the reason Trautwein was able to endear himself so quickly to his new players is his ability to explain not just what he's teaching, but why he wants them to understand it.

"I think the thing that kind of separates him from other coaches is not only how you're doing the technique, but why you're doing it, how it affects other things," Fries said. "I think that just builds a greater understanding of how you should play the game and how you become a more complete football player in the end."