Penn State Football: New assistants learning new players virtually, but surely

Scott, receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein won't see any of their players in pads until preseason practice begins, tentatively as it may be, in August; only arriving with the Nittany Lions during their preparation for the Cotton Bowl last December spared first-year offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca that same fate. But none of the newcomers said he was particularly concerned about that aspect of the new job. Few other teams got preseason work in on the field and, after all, quarantine has granted players and coaches alike greater opportunities to study more film.

Trautwein and Stubblefield said they were able to focus on some of the technique issues that have led to at-times inconsistent play along the offensive line and at receiver. But the trick isn't to point out mistakes and expect players to rectify them on their own time. It's to build a foundation for being able to work on those facets of their respective games once players are back on campus.

"It's for them to truly work on it and break it down to where you're crawling, you're walking, you're jogging, until you're sprinting," Stubblefield said. "So, it has that progression that they can get their body in a position where they can learn that hard skill — not the soft skill, the hard skill — of what we're looking for in regards to wide receiver play."