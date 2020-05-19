Penn State Football: Lions among official visits from Lackawanna College's De'Jahn Warren

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The coronavirus pandemic has shut down college campuses, canceled spring practices and might've slowed the pace of De'Jahn "Nugget" Warren's frantic recruiting process.

It won't, however, keep it on the back burner for long.

The Lackawanna College cornerback and the top-ranked Class of 2021 product in the junior college ranks according to 247sports announced Monday afternoon that he will make his college choice Dec. 14.

A 6-foot-1 cornerback who had 35 tackles and five interceptions during his freshman season with the Falcons in 2019, Warren has 30 offers from Football Bowl Subdivision programs.

Penn State appears to be in as good a position as any of those schools to land the four-star prospect's services. Warren announced he would officially visit the Nittany Lions on Sept. 26. That's the day Penn State is slated to open its Big Ten slate against Northwestern at Beaver Stadium.

Warren made an unofficial visit to Penn State already, and he was slated to make a second in April for the Blue-White Game before it was canceled.