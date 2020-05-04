Penn State Football: Lackawanna College transfer Anthony Whigan eyes bigger role

The new guy

Speaking of Scott, he is in the midst of a spring unlike any other he has experienced, considering he took the defensive line coaching job in early February after Sean Spencer left to coach the New York Giants' defensive line.

Essentially, Scott was on campus just six weeks before the pandemic shut everything down, and Penn State players were gone for a week during that time for spring break. There was no spring practice, and Scott concedes he was just getting to know many of the players he'll be coaching when they had to leave.

"It's been different than taking any other job that I've had in my life because you normally get that time to bond with the guys and you're there," he said. "But with what's going on in the world right now, I had to adapt a little bit. Before this thing really had the big outburst, I was able to meet with the guys several times as well as be with them in winter workouts. I got an opportunity in that way to learn their personalities and see them move around and see them work."

Scott conceded he'd prefer to have had the chance to evaluate players in person during spring camp, but he said he has gotten a good feel for the talent level he inherited simply by watching film.

"They say the eye in the sky doesn't lie, so I was able to watch those guys off tape from last year and how they played," he said. "I'm pretty excited about what I saw on tape."

