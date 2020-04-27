Penn State Football: Kick return situations could still include Micah Parsons

Lorig said there was some confusion among the staff regarding how the chart was going to be put together, but he clarified that the original depth chart wasn't exactly incorrect. Parsons was listed atop the chart, with Brown second. Lorig said he expected both would be back on returns, and the so-called second returner would likely get chances to return kicks if they're the two players who ultimately found themselves back there.

"Who's the returner? It depends on which way they kick the ball," Lorig said. "I don't know which way every team is going to kick the ball. I guess the perception was the first guy listed would be the returner and the second guy would be the off returner. It's just not how I saw it. It wasn't meant to be funny or to fool anybody. It was just a difference in perception."

Parsons starred on both sides of the ball at Harrisburg High School — he rushed for 27 touchdowns as a senior — and was a terrific kick returner as well. He led the Nittany Lions in tackles as a linebacker last season.

Canceling the noise

Penn State's recruiting success has continued to be significant during the pandemic, and new receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield has an interesting take on why that might be.