Penn State Football: James Franklin in quarantine, still keeping things together

They are taking no chances. Their youngest daughter, 12-year-old Addison, has sickle cell anemia, a red blood cell disorder that compromises her immune system.

"She has got the full-fledged disease. So it hits home for us, as I know it does for a lot of families," Franklin said. "We're very aware of that and trying to be sensible.

"It's not something we've messed around with, at all. We've been on total lockdown."

Typically, this is a busy time of year for Franklin, from both a recruiting and spring practice standpoint. In some ways, it still is. He's working full days, video conferencing with coaches and recruits, staying in contact with players and trying his best to provide answers and positives in a time when there aren't enough of either. But, he's also getting something he has always coveted: More time with his wife and daughters.

There's a balance there, he said. He's there when his daughters wake up, and there to tuck them in when they go to bed. But he's also in the midst of an important month for the program, and that's a conversation he had to have with his family, coming to a compromise on the work-home balance when they go hand-in-hand.

