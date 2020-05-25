Penn State Football: Former Lion Connor McGovern eager to return to action

"Luckily, a couple of guys are allowed to come to the facility if you have rehab," McGovern said. "Since last year I was hurt, I am still doing rehab. I do that in the morning, we are staggered and there are only 10 of us. There is a strength coach and a couple of trainers."

While it has been fun for McGovern to be able to hop on the Zoom meetings and talk football with the coaches and fellow offensive linemen, nothing beats getting out on the field and interacting on a more personal level — even if it simply means sitting in a classroom setting and going over schemes. The way McGovern sees it, the last game he played was for Penn State in the Citrus Bowl against the University of Kentucky.

And if anyone knows McGovern, that is way too long for him to not be on the field playing football.

"I'm going five days a week with the weekends off," McGovern said. "It's weird having two complete days off. I am used to always having a schedule. I have never had this before. I really don't know what to do with myself."

But as he enters the 2020 season, no matter what it may look like, McGovern will be fighting for a starting spot. He can play center and guard for new head coach Mike McCarthy, like he did at Penn State. Right now, McGovern is listed at both spots.