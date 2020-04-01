Penn State Football: Brent Pry hopes strong relationships get players through crisis

"I think it's healthy ... that we're connecting that way," he said. "The meetings generally start with each other cutting up one another like normal. Then we get into some questions about what's going on with everybody's families. At the same time, we dive into the football piece and workouts and gauge where these guys are."

Pry knows Penn State was in a bit of a defensive transition, and the direction it took was going to be determined by how position battles and leadership roles shook out during the spring.

The Nittany Lions had gaping holes to fill along the defensive line, with defensive tackle Robert Windsor and end Yetur Gross-Matos off to the NFL. There are two starting spots open at linebacker alongside standout junior Micah Parsons, and two — perhaps three — jobs up for grabs in a beleaguered secondary.

They lost seniors Jan Johnson, Garrett Taylor and Cam Brown, the unquestioned leaders of the 2019 defense that finished No. 34 in the nation in 2019. Pry said several returning starters — namely, safety Lamont Wade, end Shaka Toney and tackle Antonio Shelton — are capable of stepping to the forefront, but he knows they'll need others who haven't had major roles in the past to step up.

He's hoping that, even without being on the field, leaders will emerge.