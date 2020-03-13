Penn State: All competition, including Blue-White Game, cancelled

Athletic competitions at Penn State, including the annual Blue-White Game, have been cancelled.

In an unprecedented decision designed to help curb the spread of coronavirus, the Big Ten Conference announced that all athletic competitions are been cancelled through the end of the academic year, grinding the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, men’s volleyball and men’s hockey championships to a halt, and ending baseball, softball, track and field and other spring sports before they ever really got started.

In Happy Valley, that also means the elimination of spring football practices, which were slated to start next week and conclude with the popular Blue-White Game, a spring scrimmage that draws tens of thousands annually to Beaver Stadium. The game originally was scheduled for April 18.

Penn State basketball star Lamar Stevens, whose team was a virtual lock to be granted a berth in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament Sunday and who stood seven points shy of the Nittany Lions’ all-time scoring record heading into the now-cancelled conference tournament, tweeted his thoughts on the turn of events Thursday night: “Heartbroken,” he wrote.

