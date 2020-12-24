Pandemic continues to leave its mark on local youth gymnastics, cheerleading programs

“It takes a lot of internet capability to do something like that, and that’s our biggest hang up right now,” Sheriff said. “So, trying to figure that out right now has been a bit of a challenge, and we’re still working through the kinks of that. But we’re still hoping we’ll have some sort of competitive season, even if it’s in the gym virtually.”

The cause for concern continues beyond a competitive setting.

Sheriff and Logan continue to worry about their athletes’ mental health. Both said that while their gymnasts and cheerleaders are resilient, there’s only so much they can endure. It’s something they’ve had to cope with since the spring.

“I say as long as I can make ends meet, I want to give these kids an opportunity to come in because I think this outlet for children is really, really important,” Sheriff said. “These kids are so resilient, but having these changes coming at them at such a fast pace, for this period of time, is definitely hard on them.”

“The most important part for me right now is just being there for them,” Logan said. “We’re just trying to keep everything healthy and positive and continue to keep them focused on all the positives we can do right now, and we’re just moving forward with that.”