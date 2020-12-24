Pandemic continues to leave its mark on local youth gymnastics, cheerleading programs

Changes have plagued Cumberland County cheerleading and gymnastics groups over the course of the coronavirus pandemic.
As cases mount, they have had to adapt more than ever to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Additionally, in accordance with Gov. Tom Wolf’s recent mitigation efforts, all extracurricular activities from grades K-12 are temporarily paused through Jan. 4 of the new year.
With these efforts in place, Cumberland Gymnastics and USA Stars All-Star Cheer and Dance, in Carlisle, have been forced to close their doors.
For Cumberland Gymnastics owner Melanie Sheriff, the past few months have been a whirlwind. Sheriff said before the recent shutdown regulations were in place to keep her gymnasts and fellow staff members as safe and healthy as possible. Some of the regulations included face coverings when entering the facility, temperature checks of all athletes and additional sanitizing of equipment.
But during the shutdown, Sheriff and her team have returned to offering Zoom workouts.
"We had to close and did Zoom classes for the last two weeks," she said before Christmas. "We will take off a few days over Christmas break and will be back to Zoom workouts until we are allowed to open again."
Denise Logan, president of USA Stars All-Star Cheer and Dance, has put forth similar guidelines. Logan said parents are no longer permitted to attend practices, and the use of restrooms is also prohibited, except for emergency circumstances.
In March, when the pandemic first began, competitions for both sports were canceled and coaches had to revert to teaching online sessions via Zoom.
Once things started to return to some sense of normalcy, it was a gradual climb back to full speed. Both groups experienced different situations to start and are now seeing a uniform pattern.
“When September hit, we were at an influx, and we were on a waiting list,” Sheriff said. “People were so anxious to get back when the school year started. But just over the last month, we’ve lost about 45 kids.”
“We had a slow start, and a lot of our athletes don’t start back up until late summer, early fall,” Logan said. “We haven’t had any withdrawals, but just recently, we’ve noticed that our open sessions to the public have dropped in attendance due to case numbers surging.”
Both groups are gearing toward the beginning of their competitive seasons. But it will look vastly different than years past.
Logan said that USA Stars has already had several competitions rescheduled for the spring. Prior to the recent closure, it had a virtual competition slated for last week.
Sheriff said that Cumberland Gymnastics is also exploring the idea of virtual competitions. While the possible transition could present a unique experience, the idea comes with some concern.
“It takes a lot of internet capability to do something like that, and that’s our biggest hang up right now,” Sheriff said. “So, trying to figure that out right now has been a bit of a challenge, and we’re still working through the kinks of that. But we’re still hoping we’ll have some sort of competitive season, even if it’s in the gym virtually.”
The cause for concern continues beyond a competitive setting.
Sheriff and Logan continue to worry about their athletes’ mental health. Both said that while their gymnasts and cheerleaders are resilient, there’s only so much they can endure. It’s something they’ve had to cope with since the spring.
“I say as long as I can make ends meet, I want to give these kids an opportunity to come in because I think this outlet for children is really, really important,” Sheriff said. “These kids are so resilient, but having these changes coming at them at such a fast pace, for this period of time, is definitely hard on them.”
“The most important part for me right now is just being there for them,” Logan said. “We’re just trying to keep everything healthy and positive and continue to keep them focused on all the positives we can do right now, and we’re just moving forward with that.”
But with the current stoppage, emotions are running higher than ever before.
“We would have been closed for two weeks from Dec. 21 to Jan. 2 for the holidays. But the additional week has sent our athletes into depression during one of the happiest seasons of the year for them,” Logan said.
“We have been doing our due diligence, cleaning and sanitizing, limiting the number of people in our building well below the required limits. Yet, we are ordered to close.”
While this year has been filled with lots of trial and error, and at times disappointment, Sheriff and Logan said it’s been remarkable to witness the constant drive and dedication their athletes have showcased.
And during a time when showing support and remaining together is key, they’ve done exactly that.
“Watching all of them have such a positive outlook through all of this has been amazing,” Sheriff said. “We Zoomed for three months and did workouts in our own homes. Then after those three months, to come back and almost seem as if they never left was a major hurdle for a competitive gymnast, especially at their performance level.”
“To come back from a year before, from where they were, and continue to develop new skills, that shows resiliency and determination,” Logan said. “They’ve continued to progress like they had planned over the summer, and that’s been truly amazing to see.”
A COVID Winter: Cumberland County businesses, residents prepare to navigate a pandemic as cold weather closes in
The Sentinel takes a look ahead at how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact communities as we head into the winter months in Cumberland County.
- COVID and the holidays – what will change for the typical community-based holiday events in our area?
- COVID and nursing homes – local nursing homes face cases and deaths at their highest rates since the pandemic started
- COVID and mental health - the pandemic is likely to aggravate mental health issues during the holidays
- COVID and restaurants – how are local businesses preparing for the shift to cold weather and another possible hit on their bottom line?
- COVID and small business – what are the unemployment and stimulus issues still in place for local businesses?
- COVID and groceries – how is the supply chain holding up and will we have toilet paper?
- COVID and winter high school sports – can sports happen inside and what did we learn from fall indoor sports like volleyball?
- COVID and recreation – spring meant bicycles sold out everywhere, what will people do during the winter in the safer environment of being outdoors?
If you like the strong local journalism story packages like this provide our community, please support our work with a digital subscription. New subscribers can get a digital-only subscription for $5 for the first 5 months.
The combination of social distancing and restrictions on large gatherings has forced organizers to either cancel or reinvent traditional holiday events.
"A more informed consumer combined with a more informed manufacturer and a more informed retailer should provide all of us with a greater sense of ease and ensure we can meet this growing demand," said Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of the Consumer Brands Association.
Businesses enter an unpredictable winter without much of the economic assistance that they had in the spring. That assistance was fueled by the federal CARES Act, the multitrillion dollar stimulus package the government passed in March and which has since largely been exhausted or expired.
Buzz60’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us what some experts recommend in order to get through a Covid winter.
A COVID Winter: Cumberland County restaurants try to survive and adapt as virus cases grow, temperatures drop and funding stalls
“Most of your restaurant owners, tavern owners, I mean they're not looking for a handout,” Moran said. “They'd much rather fully operate, but they understand right now with the virus that it's contagious, and these restrictions are there for public health reasons.”
“The diehard skiers will figure out a way to ski, so they’re already out and about. But the casual skier [...] hedging a little bit on what they’re going to do.” ~ Lee Gonder, World Cup Ski and Cycle
A COVID Winter: High school sports make indoor transition to winter schedule as COVID cases rise in Cumberland County
Schools, athletic departments grapple with challenges of playing winter indoor sports amid pandemic.
Michele Ford, a practicing counseling psychologist and a lecturer in psychology at Dickinson College, talks about mental health during the pan…
Mental health professionals have already seen higher levels of stress and anxiety as COVID-19 continues to sweep through population. The holiday season is likely to further aggravate those conditions.
A COVID Winter: Nursing homes look for funding, liability protection as cases rise in holiday season
With people now more than ever trying to reach loved ones and connect over the holidays, the staff who have managed to stay on at nursing homes during the pandemic are taking on multiple tasks of caring for the residents, mitigating the disease and helping their residents stay in touch with families.
As we head into this holiday season while continuing to navigate the coronavirus pandemic, we maintain our focus on keeping our Cumberland County readers informed with local news.