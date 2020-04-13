PA Legion Baseball cancels 2020 season and American Legion Baseball cancels regional, national tournaments

The American Legion Baseball regional tournaments and World Series are the latest events to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Closer to home, the entire Pennsylvania Legion Baseball season and state postseason district and state championships were cancelled shortly after the national organization's announcement, as stated on the PA Region 2 Twitter account.
All American Legion Baseball scholarships for 2020 have also been suspended.
American Legion posted a statement on its website Monday morning outlining its decision to call off all eight regional tournaments and its World Series.
"The decision to cancel was extremely difficult but deemed necessary, first and foremost in the interest of health and safety, and in the face of uncertainty," the statement said. "Americanism Commission Richard Anderson noted, 'These times are unparalleled. And while it is distressing to think of all those youth across the nation who are disappointed to learn of the cancellation of American Legion programs this year, it would be a much, much greater tragedy if even just one of those youth were to fall ill during a program.
“'The Americanism Commission feels this is the right thing to do.'”
