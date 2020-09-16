 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Other than football, Big Ten fall sports appear to be on track for spring
NCAA Sports

Other than football, Big Ten fall sports appear to be on track for spring

{{featured_button_text}}
Big Ten Stock

Big Ten presidents and chancellors are considering playing fall football after all. But Wisconsin chancellor Rebecca Blank said Tuesday the league is waiting for more answers before deciding its next move.

 Associated Press file

Football is back on the fall schedule at the University of Wisconsin but it doesn't appear that competition will resume so quickly for other fall sports.

Athletic director Barry Alvarez said Wednesday that, while no firm decisions had been made, he didn't see Badgers volleyball, soccer and cross country teams returning to a fall schedule.

Because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on college athletics, the NCAA has already signaled that it intends to move championships that would have been played in November or December to the spring.

"I think they'll stay that way," Alvarez said.

Alvarez said he has been working on football's return to play, which the Big Ten announced Wednesday, and didn't have specifics on the other fall sports. The league said football games will begin the weekend of Oct. 23-24.

Big Ten changes course, will play fall football starting Oct. 23

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said the league will start discussing the path forward for other fall sports Thursday. In a statement, the conference said updates on basketball, hockey, swimming and diving and wrestling seasons will come shortly.

"We felt from a logistical standpoint, from an operational standpoint, that we needed to button down football," he said. "Because, one, with the number of student-athletes there, we figured once we got that solved then being able to apply those same policies, procedures and protocols with the other sports will be straightforward."

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Fall sports practices officially begin in Cumberland County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News