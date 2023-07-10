Omillio Mills has become a staple of the Carlisle Summer League, according to co-executive director Tim Atkinson. He carries a humble and composed demeanor, and checks all the skillset boxes from passing to dribbling and shooting.

Omillio currently plays for 14U sneaker00juice and has participated in the free co-ed league since its introduction in 2019. He started at the 10U level, and after a pair of COVID-canceled years in 2020 and 2021, made his debut on the 14U circuit last summer.

But Omillio’s three-year stay is unique.

Between his second and third seasons, Omillio moved from the Susquehanna Township School District to Tampa, Florida, for his eighth-grade year and will remain in the Sunshine State for his freshman season. His return to central Pennsylvania for the summer is his final foray in the CSL.

“It means a lot because it’s a really fun experience, and it's my last year before I go back to Florida,” Omillio said. “I want to win.”

Winning has come second nature to Omillio since he’s stepped on the Memorial Park blacktop. As a member of 10U Partnership for Better Health in 2019, he paced the league and set a 10U record in points per game (16.3) and led his squad to a championship game appearance. Last summer, he transitioned to a role player and helped pilot 14U Three Pines to a league title, striking down C-Luv Thrift 48-33 in the final.

Omillio’s instant impact stemmed from a basketball background that began at age 7 with the Carlisle YMCA. He also played travel ball with local youth programs and further developed his skillset throughout the CSL’s inaugural season.

“CSL prepares you because of the top-notch middle school players. They are some of the best in the area,” he said. “Everybody you're playing against is good, and they play at a high level.”

The CSL’s competition helped ease Omillio’s transition to Florida. He said it prepared him for the elevated speed of play, and the height and strength of the opposing players he faced during his eighth-grade season.

Omillio was named his team’s MVP.

“It was a pretty big difference in change,” he said. “Some of the players down in Florida are much taller, and there’s definitely somewhat of a skill difference from Florida and Pennsylvania. It was hard at first, but once you start getting used to it, it was smooth from then on.”

The surplus of competition has fostered an extra drive. Omillio channeled that Thursday night when he collected a stick back in the waning seconds of overtime and lifted 14U sneaker00juice to a 50-48 victory over Unleashed Potential.

“I just let him know, ‘You got to work at this thing if you want to be good. You got to work at this every day,’” said Mikal Mills, Omillio’s father. “These kids now, all they want to do is play video games, but you got to get out there and work every day because there's another kid that plays this game, and he's working every day. … I wanted him to get his last year in the summer league because he won't be able to play (next year). He’ll be able to remember this, later on in life, that this helped him get to where he's trying to get to.”

And Omillio appreciates the CSL’s pledge to helping outside of basketball. The league emphasizes dedication in the classroom, requiring each player to submit their fourth-marking-period report card prior to the league’s start. If the player's grades equal a D or an F, the player must attend a Monday study session.

Community service is another nucleus of the league. After each game, teams are assigned an area of Memorial Park for trash cleanup.

“That's what I really love,” Mikal said. “I stress to the kids all the time, ‘If you’re grades ain’t right, you won't be able to play.’”

Omillio said he’ll miss the CSL when he returns to Florida this fall — from the competition to the comraderie, and the warmth of the community atmosphere each Tuesday and Thursday night.

“I’ll remember a lot about the community and remember the players who I played against,” he said. “Last year, I won a championship, and I’ll remember that a lot. And hopefully we can win another one (this year).”

