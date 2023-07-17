Former Northern ace Tommy Molsky is trading in his blue and white attire for Big 12 orange in his junior baseball season.

After two years at Penn State, Molsky announced his transfer to Oklahoma State. He made the announcement Friday on his Instagram. Molsky indicated he was entering the transfer portal in a tweet last month.

I want to thank the coaches and Penn State for giving me the opportunity to live out a childhood dream of playing college baseball. Moving forward after long conversations, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. — Tommy Molsky (@TommyMolsky) June 16, 2023

“Thank you Penn State for everything you have done for me and for always being a huge part of my life,” Molsky wrote on Instagram. “Moving forward, I will be transferring to Oklahoma State University to continue my academic and athletic career. Excited for the next chapter!”

Molsky jumped into the Nittany Lions’ pitching rotation as a freshman, making 16 appearance (12 starts) while amassing a 0-6 record and a 6.84 earned-run average. He completed his sophomore season at 3-4 and saw an increased workload in the bullpen, making nine relief appearances across 15 games. Molsky finished with a 7.17 ERA this spring and struck out 36 batters in 42 2/3 innings of work.

Molsky has spent the summer in the Cape Cod League with the Chatham Anglers. Mike Henneman, who pitched in 10 MLB seasons and ranks second in saves (154) in Detroit Tigers history, is the pitching coach for Chatham and is an Oklahoma State alumnus.

In his senior season with Northern, Molsky twirled 64 innings and fanned 115 batters. The Polar Bears reached the 2021 District 3 Class 5A championship game and made a PIAA tournament appearance with his help.

