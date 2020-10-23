No. 8 Nittany Lions eager for Big Ten opener at Indiana

Indiana: QB Michael Penix Jr. After injuries shortened his first two college seasons, Penix has added 16 pounds in hopes of staying healthy. His first big test comes against a defense that finished last season ranked seventh in the Big Ten in yards allowed per game (324.2) and third in points allowed per game (16.0).

Facts & figures

The Nittany Lions won 11 games last season, the third time they’ve achieved that feat in four years. ... Indiana is coming off its first eight-win season since 1993. ... Penn State enters this season on a two-game winning streak and has won three of its last four. ... The Hoosiers’ last win over a top-10 team was a 31-10 blowout Oct. 10, 1987 at Ohio State. ... Nittany Lions TE Pat Freiermuth needs 125 yards to reach 1,000 in his career. Clifford needs 151 yards passing to reach 3,000. ... Indiana coach Tom Allen has 18 wins, the most in school history over his first three seasons. ... Both teams will debut new offensive coordinators.