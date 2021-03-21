NCAA Wrestling: Spencer Lee becomes 3-time champ, Iowa wins team title

Since winning its first team title in 1975, Iowa had not gone so long without winning another.

"It puts in context the work we had to do, how far we were off," coach Tom Brands said. "We were 1 for 3 in the finals. There's a lot of processing going on here. It's a night to enjoy, and that's really hard to say, but as the leader of the program I've got to steer it that way because our fan base has created this. This isn't automatic. This was earned."

Former Boiling Springs wrestler and Virginia Tech 133-pounder Korbin Myers finished fourth after a 10-6 decision loss to Iowa's Austin DeSanto. Myers finished his season 12-2.

Penn State, which had won four straight team titles and eight of the last nine, came in second with 113.5 points. All four of the Nittany Lions' finalists won.

One of the most emotional moments of the tournament came when eighth-seeded 165-pounder Shane Griffith of Stanford won 6-2 over No. 3 Jake Wentzel of Pittsburgh in what could have been the Cardinal program's final match.

Stanford announced in July that wrestling and 10 other sports would be dropped to save money. Wrestling alumni organized a fundraiser in an attempt to endow the program, and as of Saturday they had raised $12.5 million.