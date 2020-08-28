NCAA: Nebraska players' lawsuit seeks to restore Big Ten fall football

The Big Ten announced Aug. 11 it would move its football season from fall to spring because of health risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic. The Pac-12 and other smaller leagues followed suit.

The lawsuit said the Big Ten's decision-making process was "flawed and ambiguous" and called into question whether the league's Council of Presidents and Chancellors formally voted on the decision. The medical studies used to make the decision, the lawsuit says, were not relevant to the circumstances of college-age athletes and did not take into account school safety measures.

"Sadly, these student athletes have no other recourse than filing a lawsuit against their conference," Flood said. "The presidents and chancellors of these universities have taken inconsistent positions about whether there was a vote, and they have largely failed to explain what positions they took."

Feldman said suing over the Big Ten's health concerns would be like suing over the decision to cancel a game because of lightning.

"There are procedures in place to determine if it's safe to play. There can be legitimate disagreements about the decision," he said. "There is not — and I don't think should be — an avenue to second-guess those decisions. There is an avenue if they decided to play and did not adequately protect the athletes."