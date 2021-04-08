NCAA Men's Basketball: Transfer Myreon Jones, team's top scorer, picks Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Penn State's leading scorer is heading to Florida and could be a huge help right away.

Guard Myreon Jones announced his commitment to the Gators on Wednesday, joining fellow transfers Brandon McKissic from Kansas City and CJ Felder from Boston College as new additions for coach Mike White in Gainesville.

The 6-foot-3 Jones averaged 15.3 points last season and scored in double figures in all but two of the Nittany Lions' games. He closed the season with 10 consecutive games in double figures and finished as the Big Ten's 10th-highest scorer.

He shot 39.3% from the field and 39.5% from 3-point range.

He chose Florida over Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss and others. The Birmingham, Alabama native was the top prospect in the state in 2018. He landed at Penn State after de-committing from Memphis after Tubby Smith was fired.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Gators.

The trio of transfers likely will give Florida a starting lineup that consists entirely of players who started their college careers elsewhere. Teams across the country are dealing with defections and rebuilds as players take advantage of lenient NCAA transfer rules and a portal that's ballooned to about 1,200 guys seeking new places to play.