NCAA Men's Basketball: Nebraska 'steals' win at Penn State, breaks Big Ten skid

UNIVERSITY PARK, Penn. — Teddy Allen raced for a fastbreak layup off a steal with 12 seconds left, lifting Nebraska into a 62-61 win over Penn State on Sunday, ending the Cornhuskers string of 25 Big Ten losses that stretched back for more than a year.

After a quick timeout to set up a final play, Penn State turned it over again, this time with Trey McGowens making the steal for Nebraska as time expired. Dalano Banton made the steal that led to Allen's game-winner as the Huskers had two takeaways in the last 20 seconds. McGowens and Banton combined for five of the Huskers seven steals.

The Huskers had not won in conference since edging Iowa 76-70 on Jan. 7, 2020.

Allen led Nebraska with 14 points. McGowens added 10 points with four assists a block and three steals. Kobe Webster scored 13 for Nebraska, which shot 48% (27 of 56).

Myreon Jones led Penn State (7-10, 4-9) with 18 points, Myles Dread added 14, tying his season best, and Izaiah Brockington 11. John Harrar pulled down 11 rebounds for the Nittany Lions, his 11th career game with 10 or more boards.