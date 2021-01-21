NCAA Men's Basketball: Myreon Jones, Izaiah Brockington help Penn State to 1st Big Ten win

UNIVERSITY PARK — Izaiah Brockington and Myreon Jones scored 17 points apiece, Jones making three clinching free throws in the waning seconds, and Penn State held off a resurgent Rutgers 75-67 Thursday night for its first Big Ten Conference win this season.

Seth Lundy chipped in 16 points with 10 rebounds and a career-high three steals in his return to the starting lineup. Lundy had all three steals just past the midway point of the first half as Penn State (4-6, 1-5) harassed Rutgers into early turnovers to fuel a 10-0 run.

The Nittany Lions led 34-24 at the break and, when Jones opened the second half with a 3-pointer and a three-point play, were cruising with an 18-point lead by the 10:38 mark.

Rutgers came storming back with an 11-0 run in little more than 2½ minutes, slicing the once-comfortable lead to as few as four points down the stretch.

Ron Harper Jr. scored 14 of his 18 points for Rutgers after halftime, making 5 of 10, including a pair of 3-pointers as the Scarlet Knights rallied. Myles Johnson scored 14 with seven rebounds for Rutgers (7-6, 3-6), which is in a stretch of five straight losses.

Before Thursday, Rutgers had lost four to Big Ten foes either ranked in the Top 25 or receiving votes.