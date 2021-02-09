 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NCAA Men's Basketball: Jamari Wheeler collects 300th career assist in Penn State's loss to Michigan State
Penn State Men's Basketball

NCAA Men's Basketball: Jamari Wheeler collects 300th career assist in Penn State's loss to Michigan State

{{featured_button_text}}
Penn State logo

Penn State had three 3-pointers miss the mark in the final 50 seconds of Tuesday's game that nearly gave them a one-point lead over Michigan State.

The second-half comeback attempt fell just short as Michigan State held on for a 60-58 win. 

Jamari Wheeler collected his 300th career assist, which is 16th all-time at Penn State.

John Harrar led Penn State, finishing with his fourth career double-double (17 points, 14 rebounds). Myreon Jones finished with 15 points, scoring 11 in the second half.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PIAA Media Session, Jan. 27: Bob Lombardi answers questions about winter championships, lingering mask issues

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

PIAA Media Session, Jan. 27: Bob Lombardi answers questions about winter championships, lingering mask issues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News