NCAA Men's Basketball: Jamari Wheeler collects 300th career assist in Penn State's loss to Michigan State

The Associated Press
Penn State had three 3-pointers miss the mark in the final 50 seconds of Tuesday's game that nearly gave them a one-point lead over Michigan State.
The second-half comeback attempt fell just short as Michigan State held on for a 60-58 win.
Jamari Wheeler collected his 300th career assist, which is 16th all-time at Penn State.
John Harrar led Penn State, finishing with his fourth career double-double (17 points, 14 rebounds). Myreon Jones finished with 15 points, scoring 11 in the second half.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!