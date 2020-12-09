NCAA Men's Basketball: Brockington leads Penn State to rout at No. 15 Virginia Tech

The Nittany Lions were nearly as good in the second half. They followed their six 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes with another half-dozen in the final 20. They ended any hopes of a Virginia Tech comeback early in the second half by making seven of their first nine shots, including four 3s. Myles Dread's 3-pointer with 13:21 remaining gave Penn State a 63-34 lead – its largest of the game.

"They popped us right in the mouth, and we didn't respond very well," Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said. "And that's a concern. We'll get back after it (Wednesday) and figure some things out."

Myreon Jones added 14 points for Penn State, and Dread finished with 11. The Nittany Lions shot a season-high 50% (30 of 60) and hit 12 3-pointers.

Poll implications

The Hokies figure to fall several spots after a lopsided home loss to an unranked opponent and might drop out of the Top 25 completely.

Big picture

The Nittany Lions played with a lot of energy and were the aggressors right from the start. Their pressure defense rattled Virginia Tech, and they scored 14 points in the first half off Hokies turnovers (22 for the game). It was the perfect response after Penn State squandered a 19-point lead Sunday in an overtime loss to Seton Hall.